Recap: NuStar Energy Q2 Earnings
Shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 516.67% over the past year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.21.
Revenue of $427,093,000 up by 25.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $377,740,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
NuStar Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 05, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8d35675z
Price Action
52-week high: $20.73
Company's 52-week low was at $9.47
Price action over last quarter: down 15.49%
Company Overview
NuStar Energy LP is a US-based pipeline and terminal operator. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of crude oil and specialty chemicals, and the marketing of petroleum products. Its business is organized into the segments of; Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. Geographically, the company operates in the United States and Foreign and derives key revenue from the Pipeline business.
