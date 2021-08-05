 Skip to main content

Recap: NuStar Energy Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 8:03am   Comments
Shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 516.67% over the past year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $427,093,000 up by 25.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $377,740,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

NuStar Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8d35675z

Price Action

52-week high: $20.73

Company's 52-week low was at $9.47

Price action over last quarter: down 15.49%

Company Overview

NuStar Energy LP is a US-based pipeline and terminal operator. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of crude oil and specialty chemicals, and the marketing of petroleum products. Its business is organized into the segments of; Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. Geographically, the company operates in the United States and Foreign and derives key revenue from the Pipeline business.

 

