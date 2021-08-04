 Skip to main content

Recap: DermTech Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 5:03pm   Comments
Shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 1.72% over the past year to ($0.59), which missed the estimate of ($0.53).

Revenue of $3,119,000 higher by 269.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,850,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

DermTech hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ftwy8ub7

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $84.49

52-week low: $9.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.92%

Company Description

DermTech Inc is an emerging growth molecular diagnostic company. The company is engaged in marketing and developing novel non-invasive genomic tests to aid in the diagnosis of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. While the company generates revenue through laboratory services.

 

