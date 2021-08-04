Recap: 1Life Healthcare Q2 Earnings
Shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 25.00% over the past year to ($0.30), which missed the estimate of ($0.20).
Revenue of $120,416,000 rose by 54.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $115,670,000.
Guidance
1Life Healthcare hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Q3 revenue expected between $113,000,000 and $120,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 04, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xkqf4ex9
Price Action
52-week high: $59.82
Company's 52-week low was at $25.30
Price action over last quarter: down 14.04%
Company Profile
1Life Healthcare Inc is a membership-based health care platform. It offers digital health. The company generates revenue through software subscription by providing it to consumers, employers, health networks and insurers.
