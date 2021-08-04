 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: 1Life Healthcare Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 4:57pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 25.00% over the past year to ($0.30), which missed the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $120,416,000 rose by 54.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $115,670,000.

Guidance

1Life Healthcare hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected between $113,000,000 and $120,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xkqf4ex9

Price Action

52-week high: $59.82

Company's 52-week low was at $25.30

Price action over last quarter: down 14.04%

Company Profile

1Life Healthcare Inc is a membership-based health care platform. It offers digital health. The company generates revenue through software subscription by providing it to consumers, employers, health networks and insurers.

 

Related Articles (ONEM)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: 1Life Healthcare
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Analyst Ratings For 1Life Healthcare
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings