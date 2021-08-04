 Skip to main content

Recap: AmerisourceBergen Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 16.76% year over year to $2.16, which beat the estimate of $2.03.

Revenue of $53,406,000,000 rose by 17.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $52,050,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $9.15 and $9.30.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.amerisourcebergen.com%2F&eventid=3190923&sessionid=1&key=95DAAB49BF86C97795A5B86263A23740&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $125.86

Company's 52-week low was at $92.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.17%

Company Overview

AmerisourceBergen is a leading global third-party logistics provider engaged in wholesale pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution of specialty, brand-name, and generic pharmaceuticals and related services to acute-care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, physician practices, dialysis clinics, and other healthcare customers. By acquiring smaller companies, management has attained the ability to transport biopharmaceuticals, distribute veterinary pharmaceuticals and vaccines, and provide inventory and reimbursement consulting services to providers.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

