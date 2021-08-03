Recap: CPSI Q2 Earnings

Shares of CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 92.31% over the past year to $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $68,533,000 higher by 15.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $67,060,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

CPSI hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/cpsi20210803/en

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $36.37

Company's 52-week low was at $24.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.13%

Company Description

Computer Programs and Systems Inc is a provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals and post-acute care facilities. The company's segment includes Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. Acute Care EHR segment consists of acute care software solutions and support sales generated by Evident and Health and. Post-acute Care EHR segment consists of post-acute care software solutions and support sales generated by AHT, and TruBridge segment primarily consists of business management, consulting and managed IT services sales generated by TruBridge and the sale of Rycan's revenue cycle management workflow and automation software. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Acute Care EHR segment.