Penn Virginia: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 44.44% year over year to $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.84.

Revenue of $124,699,000 up by 36.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $104,800,000.

Looking Ahead

Penn Virginia hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Penn Virginia hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $26.17

Company's 52-week low was at $6.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.32%

Company Overview

Penn Virginia Corp is an independent oil and gas company. The company is engaged in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas. Penn operates in one segment. Its operations consist primarily of drilling unconventional horizontal development wells and operating its producing wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field or the Eagle Ford, in South Texas. Penn also has operations in Oklahoma, primarily in the Granite Wash. Its primary oil and gas assets are in Gonzales and Lavaca Counties in South Texas.