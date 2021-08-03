Recap: Harsco Q2 Earnings

Shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 115.38% year over year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $569,820,000 higher by 27.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $556,370,000.

Guidance

Harsco hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5q39a29o

Technicals

52-week high: $23.73

52-week low: $12.12

Price action over last quarter: down 3.84%

Company Overview

Harsco provides industrial mill services to steel and nonferrous metal producers in more than 30 countries, including the United States. It also supplies gas-control and gas-containment products internationally, scaffolding services to the industrial maintenance and construction markets, and railway maintenance-of-way equipment and services. Harsco's other businesses include providing process equipment, industrial grating, and slag abrasives.