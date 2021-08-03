 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Harsco Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:43am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 115.38% year over year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $569,820,000 higher by 27.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $556,370,000.

Guidance

Harsco hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5q39a29o

Technicals

52-week high: $23.73

52-week low: $12.12

Price action over last quarter: down 3.84%

Company Overview

Harsco provides industrial mill services to steel and nonferrous metal producers in more than 30 countries, including the United States. It also supplies gas-control and gas-containment products internationally, scaffolding services to the industrial maintenance and construction markets, and railway maintenance-of-way equipment and services. Harsco's other businesses include providing process equipment, industrial grating, and slag abrasives.

 

Related Articles (HSC)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com