Earnings Preview For Sterling Bancorp

On Monday, August 02, Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Sterling Bancorp is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp earnings of $0.06 per share. Revenue will likely be around $23.17 million, according to the consensus estimate. Sterling Bancorp reported a profit of $0.07 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $28.30 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be down 14.29%. Revenue would be down 18.13% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.23 0.08 -0.17 EPS Actual 0.05 -0.23 0 0.07 Revenue Estimate 25.13 M 25.20 M 27.50 M 29.00 M Revenue Actual 23.68 M 25.74 M 26.82 M 28.30 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 50.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sterling Bancorp is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.