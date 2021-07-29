Southwestern Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 0.00% year over year to $0.19, which missed the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $1,050,000,000 up by 156.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $843,430,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Southwestern Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $5.85

Company's 52-week low was at $2.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.18%

Company Overview

Southwestern Energy Co is a US-based independent energy company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production activities, including related natural gas gathering and marketing. The company principally carries its business activities in the United States. The operating segments of the company are the Exploration and Production and Marketing segment. Its Exploration and Production segment is the key revenue driver for the company which includes the revenue derived from the production and sale of natural gas and liquids. The Marketing segment generates revenue through the marketing of both the company and third-party produced natural gas and liquids volumes and through gathering fees associated with the transportation of natural gas to market.