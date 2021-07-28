 Skip to main content

Recap: Brookline Bancorp Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 5:02pm   Comments
Shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 60.00% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $71,106,000 rose by 10.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $70,680,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $17.14

52-week low: $8.13

Price action over last quarter: down 11.92%

Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company. Brookline is a commercially-focused financial institution with approximately 51 full-service banking offices throughout greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. It offers commercial, business and retail banking services, including a full complement of cash management products, online banking services, consumer and residential loans.

 

