Biomarin Pharmaceutical: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 143.75% over the past year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $501,693,000 higher by 16.81% year over year, which beat the estimate of $448,790,000.

Looking Ahead

Biomarin Pharmaceutical hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,790,000,000 and $1,880,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=F1263B20-BE46-4ECA-876D-F6FFD8F51EF3&Referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.biomarin.com%2F

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $124.90

Company's 52-week low was at $71.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.04%

Company Description

BioMarin's focus is on rare-disease therapies. Genzyme (now part of Sanofi) markets Aldurazyme through its joint venture with BioMarin, and BioMarin markets Naglazyme, Vimizim, and Brineura independently. BioMarin also markets Kuvan and Palynziq to treat the rare metabolic disorder PKU (in addition to long-standing U.S. rights, BioMarin has reacquired international rights for Kuvan and Palynziq from Merck KGaA). BioMarin has a hemophilia A gene therapy and a treatment for achondroplasia in late-stage clinical trials.