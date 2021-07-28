Gol Intelligent Airlines Earnings Preview

Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Gol Intelligent Airlines's loss per share to be near $0.84 on sales of $297.50 million. In the same quarter last year, Gol Intelligent Airlines reported EPS of $2.08 on revenue of $66.66 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 59.62%. Revenue would be have grown 346.31% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.81 -0.45 -0.69 -0.89 EPS Actual 0 0 -1.80 -2.08 Revenue Estimate 351.33 M 365.70 M 191.01 M 132.97 M Revenue Actual 277.64 M 350.76 M 181.31 M 66.66 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Gol Intelligent Airlines is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.