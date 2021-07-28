Earnings Outlook For Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 29. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Intercept Pharmaceuticals's Q2 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of $1.21 and sales around $82.95 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.92. Sales were $77.25 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 36.98% increase for the company. Sales would be have grown 7.38% from the same quarter last year. Intercept Pharmaceuticals's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -1.44 -1.47 -1.93 -2.92 EPS Actual -1.22 -1.58 -1.61 -1.92 Revenue Estimate 81.20 M 85.01 M 78.63 M 72.15 M Revenue Actual 81.66 M 83.27 M 79.52 M 77.25 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals have declined 63.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Intercept Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.