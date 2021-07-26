Triton International Earnings Preview

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 27. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Triton International reporting earnings of $1.96 per share on sales of $373.51 million. In the same quarter last year, Triton International posted EPS of $0.86 on sales of $321.40 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 127.91% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 16.21% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.74 1.43 1.06 0.78 EPS Actual 1.91 1.70 1.14 0.86 Revenue Estimate 350.84 M 345.34 M 335.30 M 309.50 M Revenue Actual 346.74 M 337.29 M 327.76 M 321.40 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 55.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Triton International is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.