Recap: Pacific Mercantile Q2 Earnings

Shares of Pacific Mercantile (NASDAQ:PMBC) decreased 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 125.00% year over year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $14,566,000 rose by 0.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $14,500,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $9.45

Company's 52-week low was at $3.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.70%

Company Description

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, through its subsidiary, is engaged in the commercial banking business in Southern California. Its Commercial Banking segment provides small and medium-sized businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.