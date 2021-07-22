Sandy Spring Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 31.82% over the past year to $1.16, which missed the estimate of $1.20.

Revenue of $108,046,000 rose by 6.43% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $111,450,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Sandy Spring Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sasr/mediaframe/45524/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $48.22

52-week low: $21.11

Price action over last quarter: down 4.53%

Company Description

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc is a community-oriented banking organization that conducts a full-service commercial banking business in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. It conducts business in three operating segments. The Community Banking segment, which is the key revenue driver, involves delivering a broad range of financial products and services, including loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment provides financial planning including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning.