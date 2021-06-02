CooTek (Cayman)'s Earnings Outlook

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, June 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see CooTek (Cayman) reporting a loss of $0.17 per share on revenue of $80.00 million. CooTek (Cayman) reported a per-share loss of $0.14 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $107.01 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 21.43%. Revenue would be down 25.24% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.25 0.05 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.28 -0.33 0.07 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 106.40 M 112.16 M 120.45 M 85.50 M Revenue Actual 102.44 M 105.66 M 126.40 M 107.01 M

Stock Performance

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) were trading at $2.19 as of June 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 70.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CooTek (Cayman) is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.