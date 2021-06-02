 Skip to main content

At Home Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 242.62% over the past year to $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $537,078,000 higher by 182.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $466,690,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $38.06

52-week low: $4.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.44%

Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

 

