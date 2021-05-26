NextGen Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 5.00% over the past year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $144,188,000 up by 5.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $140,100,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.89 and $0.95.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $574,000,000 and $584,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/44ajtnag

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $23.80

Company's 52-week low was at $9.44

Price action over last quarter: down 6.31%

Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare Inc is a United States-based company that provides healthcare solutions. The company offers technology and services platform supports for ambulatory and specialty practices of all sizes. It provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices.