Orbital Energy Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) fell 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 66.67% over the past year to ($0.40), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $9,491,000 rose by 66.86% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $15,510,000.

Outlook

Orbital Energy Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 17, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.orbitalenergygroup.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $11.20

52-week low: $0.45

Price action over last quarter: down 46.72%

Company Overview

Orbital Energy Group Inc is a diversified energy infrastructure services company. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes Orbital Gas Systems, Orbital Power Services, and Orbital Solar Services. The company provides gas solutions, serving the energy, power, and processing markets through the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems. The firm also offers engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets.