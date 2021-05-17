Pieris Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to ($0.07), which beat the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $15,633,000 rose by 17.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,470,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 17, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/pieris/mediaframe/45070/indexl.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $3.64

52-week low: $1.70

Price action over last quarter: down 26.85%

Company Overview

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of the Anticalin class of biotherapeutics. Anticalin proteins are engineered versions of lipocalins, human proteins that naturally bind, store and transport a wide spectrum of molecules. The company with the help of technology creates differentiated drugs such as PRS-080, PRS-060, PRS-343 and PRS-332 that can help patients suffering from cancer, severe asthma, anemia, and other medical conditions with a high unmet medical need. Geographically, all the operation of the firm functions through the region of the United States.