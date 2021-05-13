Applied DNA Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 73.42% over the past year to ($0.21), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.21).

Revenue of $2,672,000 higher by 383.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,600,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=YaMBr3pT

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $16.39

Company's 52-week low was at $4.95

Price action over last quarter: down 45.58%

Company Description

Applied DNA Sciences Inc is a provider of DNA-based supply chain, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology. The company provides its products and services under the brand of SigNature DNA, SigNature T DNA, fiberTyping, DNAnet, digitalDNA, SigNify and Beacon. It serves clients in various industries including government/military, security and asset marking, industrial parts, pharmaceuticals, textiles and apparel, and printing and packaging. The company has operational footprints across the United States, Europe, Asia, and others.