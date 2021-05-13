Recap: Fly Leasing Q1 Earnings

Shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 103.23% year over year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $80,857,000 declined by 33.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $75,520,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $17.02

Company's 52-week low was at $4.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.56%

Company Overview

Fly Leasing Ltd is principally involved in the commercial aircraft business. In addition, to arranging for the leasing of the fleet the group is also involved acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing Fly Leasing's rights against lessees.