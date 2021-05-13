 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tufin Software: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 7:29am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 27.03% year over year to ($0.27), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.27).

Revenue of $21,360,000 rose by 0.55% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $22,820,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 revenue expected to be between $21,000,000 and $25,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/tufin/mediaframe/44740/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $20.11

52-week low: $6.34

Price action over last quarter: down 36.09%

Company Overview

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions that help organizations visualize, define and enforce a unified security policy across complex, heterogeneous network environments. Its solutions increase business agility, eliminate errors from manual processes, and ensure continuous compliance through a single console. The company's sales of products and services worldwide are made through a global network of distributors and resellers, which sell the products and services to their end-user customers. It derives revenues from licensing of software, sales of hardware, providing maintenance and technical support, and sales of professional services.

 

Related Articles (TUFN)

Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 9, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com