Tufin Software: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 27.03% year over year to ($0.27), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.27).

Revenue of $21,360,000 rose by 0.55% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $22,820,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 revenue expected to be between $21,000,000 and $25,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/tufin/mediaframe/44740/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $20.11

52-week low: $6.34

Price action over last quarter: down 36.09%

Company Overview

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions that help organizations visualize, define and enforce a unified security policy across complex, heterogeneous network environments. Its solutions increase business agility, eliminate errors from manual processes, and ensure continuous compliance through a single console. The company's sales of products and services worldwide are made through a global network of distributors and resellers, which sell the products and services to their end-user customers. It derives revenues from licensing of software, sales of hardware, providing maintenance and technical support, and sales of professional services.