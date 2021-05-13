 Skip to main content

Recap: Casper Sleep Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) rose 4.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 55.56% year over year to ($0.52), which beat the estimate of ($0.55).

Revenue of $127,678,000 rose by 12.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $124,500,000.

Guidance

Q2 revenue expected between $146,000,000 and $153,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.casper.com%2F&eventid=3081085&sessionid=1&key=1946B19CE1477ED20C00D77C0CE0876A&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $10.97

52-week low: $5.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.13%

Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc is a provider of sleep products to consumers through various sales channels. The company operates in one segment within the United States, Canada and Europe. It distributes products through an e-commerce platform, plus more than fifty Casper retail stores.

 

