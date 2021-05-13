Recap: Casper Sleep Q1 Earnings
Shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) rose 4.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 55.56% year over year to ($0.52), which beat the estimate of ($0.55).
Revenue of $127,678,000 rose by 12.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $124,500,000.
Guidance
Q2 revenue expected between $146,000,000 and $153,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 13, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.casper.com%2F&eventid=3081085&sessionid=1&key=1946B19CE1477ED20C00D77C0CE0876A®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $10.97
52-week low: $5.53
Price action over last quarter: Up 19.13%
Company Profile
Casper Sleep Inc is a provider of sleep products to consumers through various sales channels. The company operates in one segment within the United States, Canada and Europe. It distributes products through an e-commerce platform, plus more than fifty Casper retail stores.
