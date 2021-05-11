 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Delcath Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 8:56am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 99.04% over the past year to ($1.04), which missed the estimate of ($0.98).

Revenue of $388,000 higher by 31.97% year over year, which missed the estimate of $400,000.

Guidance

Delcath Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Delcath Systems hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2475/41204

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $25.18

52-week low: $7.15

Price action over last quarter: down 16.24%

Company Profile

Delcath Systems Inc is an oncology company. It is focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The firm's product candidate, Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System, or Melphalan/HDS, is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

 

Related Articles (DCTH)

Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2021
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Wrapping Up March With With A Steady Green Streak
71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1.5%; Greenlane Shares Spike Higher
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com