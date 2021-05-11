Delcath Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 99.04% over the past year to ($1.04), which missed the estimate of ($0.98).

Revenue of $388,000 higher by 31.97% year over year, which missed the estimate of $400,000.

Guidance

Delcath Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Delcath Systems hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2475/41204

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $25.18

52-week low: $7.15

Price action over last quarter: down 16.24%

Company Profile

Delcath Systems Inc is an oncology company. It is focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The firm's product candidate, Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System, or Melphalan/HDS, is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.