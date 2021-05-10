Recap: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 3.85% over the past year to ($0.27), which missed the estimate of ($0.18).

Revenue of $371,120 declined by 72.03% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $850,000.

Looking Ahead

Inovio Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2021/41181

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $33.79

Company's 52-week low was at $6.24

Price action over last quarter: down 33.23%

Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is a United States based biotechnology company that develops active DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to treat and prevent cancers and infectious diseases. The company is engaged in gene therapy, where its immunotherapy platform consists of DNA-based immunotherapy and electroporation delivery technologies.