Nautilus: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1075.00% over the past year to $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $206,075,000 rose by 119.88% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $159,150,000.

Looking Ahead

Nautilus Sees FY22 Capital Expenditures $12M-$14M

Details Of The Call

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sjbdzoht

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $31.38

Company's 52-week low was at $5.15

Price action over last quarter: down 20.40%

Company Profile

Nautilus Inc is a global technology-driven fitness solutions company. It designs home-fitness equipment that it sells under the Bowflex, Schwinn, JRNY and Nautilus brands. The company operates in two segments, Direct, and Retail. The direct business offers products directly to consumers through television advertising, catalogs and its websites. The Retail business offers products through a network of independent retail companies and specialty retailers with stores and websites located in the U.S. and internationally. It also derives a portion of revenue from the licensing of its brands and intellectual property.