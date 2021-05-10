 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Biohaven Pharma Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 8:00am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) fell 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 24.27% over the past year to ($2.97), which missed the estimate of ($2.82).

Revenue of $43,823,000 rose by 3707.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $40,630,000.

Guidance

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1447043&tp_key=ee2b58316f

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $100.77

52-week low: $42.74

Price action over last quarter: down 14.37%

Company Overview

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It has a portfolio of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. The company product candidates are based on multiple mechanisms-calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, glutamate modulators and myeloperoxidase inhibitor. Its pipeline products include BHV-3100, BHV5000, BHV5500, among others.

 

Related Articles (BHVN)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
TENX: HELP Results & New Asset to Boot
36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Biohaven Secures $100M Milestone Funding After Enrolling First Patient In Migraine Study With Oral Zavegepant
The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys Include Coupang, Keurig Dr Pepper, IPOs And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com