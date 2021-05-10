Recap: Biohaven Pharma Q1 Earnings

Shares of Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) fell 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 24.27% over the past year to ($2.97), which missed the estimate of ($2.82).

Revenue of $43,823,000 rose by 3707.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $40,630,000.

Guidance

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1447043&tp_key=ee2b58316f

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $100.77

52-week low: $42.74

Price action over last quarter: down 14.37%

Company Overview

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It has a portfolio of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. The company product candidates are based on multiple mechanisms-calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, glutamate modulators and myeloperoxidase inhibitor. Its pipeline products include BHV-3100, BHV5000, BHV5500, among others.