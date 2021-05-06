Fluidigm: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 15.38% year over year to ($0.15), which missed the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $32,794,000 higher by 18.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $31,970,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $30,000,000 and $32,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/su3y2xdd

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $12.45

52-week low: $3.33

Price action over last quarter: down 21.25%

Company Description

Fluidigm Corp manufactures life science tools focused on the analysis of single cells and industrial applications of genomics. These tools are based on microfluidics and mass cytometry technologies. It sells instruments and consumables, including integrated fluidic circuits, assays, and reagents. Slightly more than half of the firm's revenue comes from the sale of Consumables. Fluidigm primarily sells its products to academic institutions, clinical laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies. The majority of revenue is generated in the United States followed by EMEA and Asia-Pacific.