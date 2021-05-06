 Skip to main content

Athenex: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:36am   Comments
Shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) moved higher by 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 12.50% over the past year to ($0.27), which beat the estimate of ($0.40).

Revenue of $41,025,000 declined by 12.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $24,540,000.

Outlook

Athenex hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ip7zqzv

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $15.24

52-week low: $3.66

Price action over last quarter: down 13.57%

Company Profile

Athenex Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its current clinical pipeline is derived from Orascovery, based on a P-glycoprotein (P-gp) pump inhibitor, Src Kinase inhibition, T-cell receptor-engineered T-cells, and arginine deprivation therapy technology platforms. It is primarily engaged in conducting research and development activities through corporate collaborators, in-licensing and out-licensing pharmaceutical compounds and technology, conducting preclinical and clinical testing, recruiting personnel, identifying and evaluating additional drug candidates for potential in-licensing or acquisition, and raising capital to support development and commercialization activities.

 

