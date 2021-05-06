 Skip to main content

II-VI: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) decreased 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 93.62% year over year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $783,232,000 higher by 24.91% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $772,270,000.

Guidance

II-VI sees Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.63-$0.83 and sales of $752 million-$802 million.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1456887&tp_key=cacd7552fc

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $100.44

Company's 52-week low was at $31.72

Price action over last quarter: down 32.63%

Company Description

II-VI Inc manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products used in industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, consumer, and life science applications. The firm operates in two segments Photonic Solutions Segment and Compound Semiconductors Segment. The Photonic Solutions Segment leverages II-VI's compound semiconductor technology platforms to deliver components and subsystems. The Compound Semiconductors Segment is a market leader in differentiated materials and devices.

 

