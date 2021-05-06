 Skip to main content

Recap: W R Grace Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:14am
Shares of W R Grace (NYSE:GRA) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 2.82% year over year to $0.73, which were in line with the estimate of $0.73.

Revenue of $456,700,000 rose by 8.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $452,150,000.

Looking Ahead

W R Grace hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

W R Grace hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $68.87

Company's 52-week low was at $38.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.95%

Company Description

W R Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells chemicals and silica-based materials used in refining, pharma, chemical manufacturing, coating, and various chemical process applications. The company has two reportable business segments: Grace catalysts technologies and Grace material technologies. Most of the company's revenue is generated by the Grace catalysts technologies segment from the sale of oil refining catalysts and catalysts used in petrochemical, refining, and other chemical manufacturing applications, and more than half of the revenue is earned in North America and Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

