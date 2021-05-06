Recap: Core-Mark Holding Q1 Earnings
Shares of Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 63.64% year over year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.22.
Revenue of $3,932,000,000 decreased by 0.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,930,000,000.
Guidance
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.90 and $2.06.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $17,200,000,000 and $17,500,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 06, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.core-mark.com%2Fevents%2Fevent-details%2Fcore-mark-first-quarter-2021-investor-call&eventid=3082488&sessionid=1&key=13CF1E29952EC7EE3CA55B849E961FA0®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Technicals
52-week high: $43.99
Company's 52-week low was at $22.95
Price action over last quarter: Up 20.64%
Company Overview
Core-Mark Holding Co Inc is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America, providing sales, marketing, distribution, and logistics services to customers across the United States and Canada. The company offers customers a wide range of branded and private label products including cigarettes, food, candy, health and beauty products, and beverages. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News