 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Core-Mark Holding Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 63.64% year over year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $3,932,000,000 decreased by 0.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,930,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.90 and $2.06.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $17,200,000,000 and $17,500,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.core-mark.com%2Fevents%2Fevent-details%2Fcore-mark-first-quarter-2021-investor-call&eventid=3082488&sessionid=1&key=13CF1E29952EC7EE3CA55B849E961FA0&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $43.99

Company's 52-week low was at $22.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.64%

Company Overview

Core-Mark Holding Co Inc is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America, providing sales, marketing, distribution, and logistics services to customers across the United States and Canada. The company offers customers a wide range of branded and private label products including cigarettes, food, candy, health and beauty products, and beverages. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

 

Related Articles (CORE)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com