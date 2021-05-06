Recap: US Concrete Q1 Earnings

Shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 625.00% year over year to ($0.29), which missed the estimate of ($0.28).

Revenue of $285,700,000 declined by 14.56% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $305,140,000.

Guidance

US Concrete hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7uve7zcm

Price Action

52-week high: $78.99

Company's 52-week low was at $14.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.45%

Company Description

U.S. Concrete sells ready-mixed concrete in several major markets in the United States, primarily in Texas, northern California, and the New York metro area. While U.S. Concrete also produces aggregates in some of its markets and has made more acquisitions in this area in recent years, the company primarily uses its aggregates production internally for its ready-mixed concrete operations. During 2020, U.S. Concrete sold approximately 8.2 million cubic yards of ready-mixed concrete and approximately 12.6 million tons of aggregates.