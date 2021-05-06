 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: US Concrete Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 625.00% year over year to ($0.29), which missed the estimate of ($0.28).

Revenue of $285,700,000 declined by 14.56% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $305,140,000.

Guidance

US Concrete hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7uve7zcm

Price Action

52-week high: $78.99

Company's 52-week low was at $14.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.45%

Company Description

U.S. Concrete sells ready-mixed concrete in several major markets in the United States, primarily in Texas, northern California, and the New York metro area. While U.S. Concrete also produces aggregates in some of its markets and has made more acquisitions in this area in recent years, the company primarily uses its aggregates production internally for its ready-mixed concrete operations. During 2020, U.S. Concrete sold approximately 8.2 million cubic yards of ready-mixed concrete and approximately 12.6 million tons of aggregates.

 

Related Articles (USCR)

Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2021
48 Biggest Movers From Thursday
42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
4 Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Biden's Trillion-Dollar Proposal
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com