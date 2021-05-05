A Preview Of NantHealth's Earnings

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 06. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for NantHealth's Q1 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

NantHealth EPS will likely be near $0.07 while revenue will be around $18.33 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, NantHealth announced EPS of $0.06 on revenue of $18.18 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 16.67%. Revenue would be up 0.83% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.06 -0.05 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.07 -0.07 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 18.68 M 18.16 M 18.10 M 24.57 M Revenue Actual 18.64 M 18.77 M 17.59 M 18.18 M

Stock Performance

Shares of NantHealth were trading at $2.54 as of May 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. NantHealth is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.