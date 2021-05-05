Earnings Preview: Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 06. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Intercept Pharmaceuticals's loss per share to be near $1.44 on sales of $81.20 million. In the same quarter last year, Intercept Pharmaceuticals reported a loss per share of $2.86 on revenue of $72.65 million.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 49.65% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 11.77% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -1.47 -1.93 -2.92 -2.95 EPS Actual -1.58 -1.61 -1.92 -2.86 Revenue Estimate 85.01 M 78.63 M 72.15 M 69.66 M Revenue Actual 83.27 M 79.52 M 77.25 M 72.65 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals have declined 77.5%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Intercept Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.