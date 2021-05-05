Spirit AeroSystems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) decreased 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 54.43% over the past year to ($1.22), which missed the estimate of ($0.86).

Revenue of $900,800,000 declined by 16.36% year over year, which missed the estimate of $901,120,000.

Looking Ahead

Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/spr/mediaframe/44735/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $53.63

52-week low: $15.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.94%

Company Description

Spirit AeroSystems designs and manufactures aerostructures, particularly fuselages, for commercial and military aircraft. The company was spun out of Boeing in 2005, and the firm is the largest independent supplier of aerostructures. Boeing and Airbus are the firms and its primary customers, Boeing composes roughly 80% of annual revenue and Airbus composes roughly 15% of revenue. The company is highly exposed to Boeing's 737 program, which generally accounts for about half of the company's revenue.