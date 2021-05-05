 Skip to main content

Recap: PowerFleet Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 7:32am   Comments
Shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.00% year over year to ($0.00), which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $28,991,000 declined by 5.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $28,990,000.

Looking Ahead

PowerFleet hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

PowerFleet hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2467/40982

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $9.55

52-week low: $3.56

Price action over last quarter: down 9.47%

Company Overview

PowerFleet Inc provides subscription-based wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, trailers, containers, cargo, and light vehicles and heavy truck fleets. The firm's systems utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-fi, satellite communications and sensor technology to manage their assets. It operates in the segment of Wireless IoT asset management. The company has a business presence in the US, Israel and other countries, of which key revenue is derived from the US.

 

