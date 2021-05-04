Masonite International: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 55.65% year over year to $1.93, which beat the estimate of $1.77.

Revenue of $646,337,000 rose by 17.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $602,130,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.00 and $8.60.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,527,840,000 and $2,595,550,000.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $132.22

Company's 52-week low was at $52.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.00%

Company Profile

Masonite International manufactures and sells doors in the construction, renovation, and remodeling industries. The company's products include interior stile and rail residential doors, exterior fiberglass and steel residential doors, interior architectural wood doors, wood veneer, molded door facings, and door cores. Masonite is organized into four segments based on geography and end market: North American residential, Europe, architectural, and corporate. The majority of sales are generated in North American residential repair and remodeling.