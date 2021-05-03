Elevate Credit: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) rose 9.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.00% year over year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $89,733,000 decreased by 49.43% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $91,480,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/elvt/mediaframe/44464/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $4.90

52-week low: $1.35

Price action over last quarter: down 23.29%

Company Overview

Elevate Credit Inc provides online credit solutions. The company provides credit to non-prime consumers, many of whom face reduced credit options and increased financial pressure due to macroeconomic changes over the past few decades. It has one reportable segment, which provides online financial services for subprime credit consumers, which is composed of the company's operations in the United States.