Earnings Outlook For Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 04. Here is Benzinga's look at Pioneer Natural Resources's Q1 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Pioneer Natural Resources EPS is expected to be around $1.45, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.49 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.15 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $1.09 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 26.09% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 36.07% on a year-over-year basis. Pioneer Natural Resources's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.29 -0.32 1.24 EPS Actual 1.07 0.17 -0.32 1.15 Revenue Estimate 953.55 M 838.53 M 691.14 M 1.11 B Revenue Actual 1.01 B 922.00 M 600.00 M 1.09 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Pioneer Natural Resources are up 89.21%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Pioneer Natural Resources is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.