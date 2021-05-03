 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cooper Tire & Rubber: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 8:47am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) fell 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 286.96% year over year to $0.43, which missed the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $655,827,000 rose by 23.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $599,120,000.

Looking Ahead

Cooper Tire & Rubber hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cooper Tire & Rubber hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $59.02

52-week low: $18.95

Price action over last quarter: down 3.21%

Company Description

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co is a manufacturer of replacement tires. It is engaged in design, manufacturing, and sales of passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial, motorcycle and racing tires. The company has four geographical segments namely North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It generates revenue from two sources Americas Tire and International Tire of which Americas Tire generates maximum revenue to the company. The company brands include Cooper, Mastercraft, Avon Tyres, Roadmaster, Starfire, Mickey Thompson, Dick Cepek, and Dean.

 

Related Articles (CTB)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com