Recap: DSP Group Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 225.00% year over year to $0.05, which were in line with the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $32,647,000 rose by 15.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $31,900,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 03, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/979kfwz6

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $18.77

52-week low: $12.42

Price action over last quarter: down 15.77%

Company Profile

DSP Group Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, delivering system solutions that combine semiconductors and software with reference designs. It provides a broad portfolio of wireless chipsets integrating DECT, Wi-Fi, PSTN, and VoIP technologies with state-of-the-art application processors. It also enables converged voice and data connectivity across diverse and enterprise consumer products, from cordless and VoIP phones to home gateways and connected multimedia screens. The company operates in three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The majority of the revenue is generated from the sale of wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home. Its geographical segments are Hong Kong, Japan, Europe, China, Taiwan, and others.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

