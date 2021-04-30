Earnings Outlook For Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, May 03. Here is Benzinga's look at Capitala Finance's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Capitala Finance analysts model for earnings of $0.18 per share on sales of $6.40 million. In the same quarter last year, Capitala Finance posted EPS of $0.0 on sales of $7.07 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be down 0%. Revenue would be down 9.53% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the Capitala Finance's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.10 0.01 0.17 EPS Actual -0.02 0.27 0.19 0 Revenue Estimate 6.14 M 6.28 M 6.92 M 9.54 M Revenue Actual 5.68 M 6.23 M 7.00 M 7.07 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Capitala Finance have declined 6.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call.