Preview: CURO Group Holdings's Earnings

On Monday, May 03, CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering CURO Group Holdings modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.16 on revenue of $208.85 million. In the same quarter last year, CURO Group Holdings reported EPS of $0.77 on revenue of $280.81 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 79.22% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 25.62% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.13 0.39 0.81 EPS Actual 0.20 0.27 0.53 0.77 Revenue Estimate 200.09 M 189.29 M 209.39 M 282.59 M Revenue Actual 202.08 M 182.00 M 182.51 M 280.81 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 95.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CURO Group Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 08:15:00 ET and can be accessed here.