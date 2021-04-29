 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: United States Steel Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 5:04pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 247.95% over the past year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $3,664,000,000 higher by 33.33% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,680,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

United States Steel hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $27.40

52-week low: $6.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.43%

Company Description

United States Steel Corp operates primarily in the United States but also has steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include Flat-Rolled; USSE and Tubular. It generates maximum revenue from the Flat-Rolled segment. The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It primarily serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance and electrical markets.

 

Related Articles (X)

Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2021
'Unprecedented Steel Bubble': Here's How To Play It
United States Steel's Earnings: A Preview
BofA Upgrades Steel Dynamics, Nucor Amid Record Steel Prices
GameStop, Chewy And More: These Are The Stocks Being Added To The Dave Portnoy-Backed ETF
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 9, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings