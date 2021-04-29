Recap: United States Steel Q1 Earnings

Shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 247.95% over the past year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $3,664,000,000 higher by 33.33% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,680,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

United States Steel hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $27.40

52-week low: $6.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.43%

Company Description

United States Steel Corp operates primarily in the United States but also has steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include Flat-Rolled; USSE and Tubular. It generates maximum revenue from the Flat-Rolled segment. The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It primarily serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance and electrical markets.