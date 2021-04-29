Citrix Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 17.92% over the past year to $1.42, which missed the estimate of $1.43.

Revenue of $775,766,000 decreased by 9.89% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $797,640,000.

Outlook

Citrix Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Citrix Systems hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 08:15 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ctxs/mediaframe/44304/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $173.56

Company's 52-week low was at $111.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.47%

Company Description

Citrix Systems provides virtualization software, including Virtual Apps and Desktops for desktop virtualization and Citrix Virtual Apps for application virtualization. The company also provides Citrix Endpoint Management for mobile device management and Citrix ADC for application delivery and Citrix SDWAN for routing, security, and WAN monitoring.