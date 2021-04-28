Recap: Echo Global Logistics Q1 Earnings

Shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 221.05% over the past year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $800,802,000 higher by 45.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $717,490,000.

Looking Ahead

Echo Global Sees Q2 2021 Revs $830M-$870M Vs $714.28M Est

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.echo.com/events

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $34.61

52-week low: $14.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.16%

Company Profile

Founded in 2005, Echo Global Logistics is an asset-light third-party logistics provider specializing in domestic truckload and less-than-truckload brokerage. It also offers intermodal and international air and ocean freight forwarding services, though to a lesser degree. Key strategic initiatives include gaining organic market share in the highly fragmented brokerage industry and supplementing its sales capabilities through tuck-in acquisitions. Echo completed its initial public offering in October 2009.