Recap: Echo Global Logistics Q1 Earnings
Shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 221.05% over the past year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.46.
Revenue of $800,802,000 higher by 45.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $717,490,000.
Looking Ahead
Echo Global Sees Q2 2021 Revs $830M-$870M Vs $714.28M Est
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 28, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://ir.echo.com/events
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $34.61
52-week low: $14.39
Price action over last quarter: Up 9.16%
Company Profile
Founded in 2005, Echo Global Logistics is an asset-light third-party logistics provider specializing in domestic truckload and less-than-truckload brokerage. It also offers intermodal and international air and ocean freight forwarding services, though to a lesser degree. Key strategic initiatives include gaining organic market share in the highly fragmented brokerage industry and supplementing its sales capabilities through tuck-in acquisitions. Echo completed its initial public offering in October 2009.
