Yandex: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) moved higher by 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 60.00% year over year to $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $966,100,000 higher by 59.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $927,900,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,161,000,000 and $4,359,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/yandex20210428

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $74.32

52-week low: $35.67

Price action over last quarter: down 8.25%

Company Profile

Yandex NV is an internet and technology company and operating internet search engines in Russia. It builds products and services powered by machine learning. The company operates through the following segments namely, Search and Portal; Taxi; Yandex.Market; Classifieds; Media Services. Search and Portal segment offers services in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan which generates most of the revenue.